Watch Post Malone play beer pong against celeb pals in new Messenger series

Post Malone fans know the star likes to play beer pong against fellow celebs in his downtime, and now he’s turned his hobby into a 10-episode series for Messenger and Instagram.

Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League will air Wednesday and Fridays, starting November 18. Among the stars you’ll see Posty taking on: Halsey, Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.

“There’s a lot of great people playing on the show,” Posty says in the trailer. “They’re all gonna get their a** whooped either way!”

The show is available through the “Watch Together” feature, which allows you and your friends to watch the same things together in real time, including TV shows, movies, IGTV and more.

To watch Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League, start a video call in Messenger or Instagram, or create a Messenger Room. In an IG video call, tap the media button and select “TV & Movies.” In Messenger, swipe up to access the menu, choose “Watch Together” and then select the “TV & Movies” button.

