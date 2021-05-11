Watch Pink try to have it all in the official trailer for ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’

Andrew Macpherson Â© 2021 Courtesy of Amazon Studios

How does Pink juggle being a global superstar with being the mother of two young children? You can get an idea by checking out the new trailer for the singer’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far.

The trailer gives us a look at Pink’s record-breaking Beautiful Trauma stadium tour, complete with pyro, choreography, costume changes and of course, her signature high-flying aerial stunts. But you also get a glimpse of what the singer’s life is like on tour when she’s not onstage: She spends all her time tending to son Jameson and daughter Willow.

“I always wanted to be a rock star. I dreamed of being a mom,” Pink says in the trailer. “And now, to have my family, my team, my fans with me, this is beyond my wildest dreams.”

“It’s a concert. It’s a tour, but it’s also the story of our life,” she notes, as her new single “All I Know So Far” plays in the background.

Amazon Studios will release Pink: All I Know So Far globally on Prime Video May 21st, 2021. It was directed by Michael Gracey, who directed one of Pink’s favorite movies, The Greatest Showman.

