Watch out, Katy Perry might crash your "Daisies" watch party on Zoom this Friday

Katy Perry/InstagramTo celebrate the release of her new single "Daisies," which drops Friday, Katy Perry has found a fun way to celebrate with fans while socially distancing at the same time. The "Roar" singer announced that she's planning on sneaking into several watch parties on Zoom when her new song premieres.

"IN 24 HOURS, I want to be crashing your #Daisies Zoom watch parties," the American Idol judge teased on Thursday while showing off the red and white summery outfit she has planned for the big day.

The photos also showed off a series of special background images she created specifically for the "Daisies" premiere, which fans can use for their watch party. "Download some backgrounds and send me your party info at the link in my bio and I’ll try to buzz through," Katy encouraged.

If you're unable to make the midnight premiere -- 12 a.m. ET -- on Friday, there's another way you can hang out with Katy online later that day. She'll also be teaming up with Amazon Music for an intimate Q&A session with fans starting at 1 p.m. ET to celebrate the release of her brand new single.

While fans are encouraged to interact with Katy live, there's also the option to send in your questions in advance by submitting them on her social media accounts.

On top of the Friday interview, which will be hosted on Amazon.com/live, the 35-year-old will also perform a stripped-down take of "Daisies" and serenade fans with some of her previous hits, such as "Roar" and "Never Really Over."

The livestream will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"Daisies" is the first single off her upcoming fifth studio album, which arrives on August 14. The new album is the long-awaited followup to her 2017 release Witness.

