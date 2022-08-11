Watch Out For Manatee Mating Balls

We spotted manatees mating near South Lido Beach Sunday. Folks were trying to touch them. Please don’t. @MoteMarineLab: If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee, call Mote’s hotline 888-345-2335 pic.twitter.com/UI5jMcNzrY — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 7, 2022

I have lived in Florida my whole life and NEVER have I heard about a “manatee mating ball!” Basically, it’s love season for the manatees and you might catch them in the local waters in a mating heard aka mating balls.