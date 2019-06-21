Watch one woman embody Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock in new "Cross Me" video

Atlantic Records

How do you get three different artists to line up their schedules so they can shoot a video together? You don't.

The video for Ed Sheeran's new song "Cross Me," featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, features a female dancer wearing a motion capture suit. As she dances in a studio, 3D animation special effects transform her into Ed, Chance, PnB and other figures, in a variety of trippy settings, both realistic and fantastical.

Let's put it this way: If you've ever wanted to see what Ed Sheeran would look like doing a backbend, or exploding into what looks like a million multi-colored Skittles -- or what Chance would look like sliding into home plate at a baseball game or doing the worm at the bottom of the ocean -- than this is the video for you.

At the end of the clip, the woman takes off her suit and heads home, but she keeps on "glitching" and transforming into Ed, PnB and Chance against her will.

"Cross Me" is from Ed's upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations, due out July 12. As previously reported, it features everyone from Bruno Mars and Camila Cabello, to Eminem, Khalid and Travis Scott.

