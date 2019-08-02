Watch now: Rob Thomas rocks the crowd in new video for "Can't Help Me Now"

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesThe current leg of Rob Thomas' Chip Tooth Smile tour wraps up on Sunday in Uncasville, CT, and then resumes August 16. If you didn't catch him on the first leg and want to know what you can expect, check out his new video.

The clip, for the song "Can't Help Me Now," is now available for viewing exclusively on ETOnline.com. Filmed during the first leg of the tour, it features Rob working the stage as he belts out the song, which was inspired by his wife of 19 years, Marisol.

"Can't Help Me Now" is from the album Chip Tooth Smile, which came out in April.

The second leg of the tour kicks off August 16 in Port Chester, NY and will run through September 28 in Napa, CA. Then, Rob heads Down Under for a string of shows in Australia, where he's insanely popular. The tour wraps up November 23 in Perth.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.