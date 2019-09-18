Watch Now: Rihanna offers a closer look at the fashions, stage and dancers in her 'Savage X Fenty Show'

L-Halsey R-Rihanna; Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

L-Halsey R-Rihanna; Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime VideoAhead of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show being streamed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, the "Work" singer has released yet another sneak preview of the star-studded event.

This time around, we can see close-ups of the dancers of all sizes and shapes, writhing and bumping while wearing the latest Savage X Fenty lingerie fashions. There's also an impressive shot of 20 dancers, each standing in individual arched windows of what looks like a four-story building, all moving in sync.

An overhead shot gives us a look at the massive stage, which features staircases, archways and other structures, all around a central circular pool.

At the end, Rihanna herself comes onstage, wearing baggy pants and a corset-type garment which looks like it's made of plastic.

The entire show, featuring performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled and Big Sean, and models including Normani, Laverne Cox, Bella and Gigi Hadid and 21 Savage, streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting September 20.

The Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter collection arrives on Amazon.com that same day.

