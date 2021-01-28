Watch now: Mike Posner returns with a smile and an upbeat new song & video

He’s just dropped a new single and video, “Momma Always Told Me,” featuring Stanaj and Yung Bae. In a statement, the “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer explains, “Like many of the songs I put out, I wrote this one a while ago, but it’s especially meaningful to me right now.”

“‘Momma Always Told Me’ is invigorating to me personally,” he continues. “When I hear it, it reminds me of the beautiful people who played on it, it reminds me that life can be joyous, and it reminds me to let go and enjoy the ride. I hope others can get the same feeling out of it during this challenging time.”

He then quotes the song’s chorus: “Take care of your s**t. Live your life. Shine your light.”

In the video, a smiling Mike walks through the streets of the city, grinning and singing, as we see scenes of people who are, as the song says, “taking care of their s**t:” They’re caring for their babies, plants and pets, cleaning their houses, washing their cars, and fixing and repairing things. The clip ends with Mike and his band on a rooftop, performing the song amid a shower of confetti.

Mike has spent a year writing and recording new music in his studio, and his team promises “more exciting news to come very soon.”

