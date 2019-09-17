Watch now: First teaser for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show' on Amazon

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last week was a massive, star-studded spectacle, and now you can get a little glimpse of what went down, thanks to a new teaser trailer for Amazon's presentation of the event.

In the teaser, we see Rihanna backstage, declaring, "I'm ready." That's followed by a lot of frantic preparation, as scantily clad dancers run to take their places as the crowd cheers. When the countdown to the start of the show ends, the screen fades to black -- we'll just have to tune in to see what happens next.

Savage X Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting this Friday.

As previously reported, the Savage X Fenty Show featured performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Fabolous and Tierra Whack, as well as appearances by 21 Savage, Normani, Laverne Cox, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Alex Wek, among others.

The new Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2019 lingerie collection hits Amazon on Friday as well.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.