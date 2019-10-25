Watch now: Coldplay drops video for new "Orphans" single

Parlophone UK

Parlophone UKAs promised, just one day after they released the single, Coldplay has just dropped the video for their new song, "Orphans."

The first half of the video is cobbled together out of various low-fi clips of frontman Chris Martin, both alone and with the band, performing the song in various settings -- the steps of a monolithic building, a rehearsal space, and various outdoor locations, including a beach where they're joined by dancers as the superimposed lyrics scroll over the footage.

The video's second half is more produced, and features Coldplay literally climbing the walls in a rotating room as they perform, as well as images of people celebrating while images of blossoming flowers appear and bloom.

The visual ends with a link to OurHopeland.org, which describes its mission as "[pioneering] innovative solutions and [building]new partnerships to prevent family separation, reunify children who are separated from their families, and [mobilizing] a movement of families to support children who are growing up outside of family care."

"Orphans" -- along with this week's other new release, "Arabesque" -- is from Coldplay's forthcoming new double album, Everyday Life. The follow-up to 2015's A Head Full of Dreams arrives November 22.

Coldplay will perform on Saturday Night Live November 2.

Here's the Everyday Life track list:

Sunrise

"Sunrise

"Church

"Trouble In Town

"BrokEn

"Daddy

"WOTW / POTP

"Arabesque

"When I Need a Friend"

Sunset

"Guns"

"Orphans"

"Èkó"

"Cry Cry Cry"

"Old Friends"

"Bani Adam"

"Champion of the World"

"Everyday Life"

