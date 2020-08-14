Watch now: Christina Aguilera is "Loyal Brave True" in new 'Mulan' video

Liu Yifei as Mulan/© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The video for “Loyal Brave True,” the new song Christina Aguilera recorded for the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan, has arrived.

In the clip, Christina, wearing a deconstructed gown and a hairstyle that’s similar to Mulan’s, belts out the impassioned song against an animated background of red and black silhouettes showing scenes from the film.

In addition to “Loyal Brave True,” Christina also recorded a new version of “Reflection” for Mulan, called “Reflection (2020).” She, of course, recorded that song for the original animated version of Mulan, which came out in 1998 — it was Christina’s first single to be released in the U.S.

Both new songs are featured in the movie, as well as on the soundtrack, which is due out September 4. The live-action version of Mulan will stream exclusively on Disney+ on September 4.

On Instagram, Christina said of the movie, “It’s been a long-awaited project that had to be postponed in the beginning of the year when all the theaters got shut down…but now we can reveal this beautiful movie and unveil the songs and music videos that I recorded in both English and Spanish, including a reimagined “Reflection” to coincide with this movie’s score.”

She describes the soundtrack as “a very nostalgic and special moment — seeing as this movie started it all for me, leading to a record deal and the rest of my career to follow. Disney has always been the beginning of many magical things for me and I’m proud to now share this one!”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.