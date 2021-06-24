Watch Miley Cyrus & a troupe of drag queens perform Cher’s “Believe”

Courtesy Peacock

Ahead of her Stand By You Pride special on the Peacock streaming platform, Miley Cyrus has shared a simply fabulous video of herself performing Cher’s “Believe,” along with a troupe of drag queens.

“IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY @cher ?! THE ANSWER IS NO!” Miley captioned the video on Instagram. “#BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING! DONT MISS IT JUNE 25.”

In addition to singing “Believe,” Miley and the drag queens — some of whom are wearing outfits inspired by Cher’s iconic fashion looks — perform a dance routine that has the audience going wild.

In addition to “Believe,” Miley also performs her own hits, plus covers like ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen,” Cyndi Lauper‘s “True Colors,” a Madonna medley, and the Pretenders‘ I’ll Stand By You. Among the guest stars joining her on the special, which was filmed in Nashville, are Maren Morris, Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus, and country stars Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Brothers Osbourne.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

