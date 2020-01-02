Watch Meghan Trainor make her debut on 'The Voice UK'

Karwai Tang/WireImageStarting this Saturday night in Great Britain, Megan Trainor makes her debut as a coach on the U.K. version of The Voice, alongside will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas, British pop star Olly Murs and singing legend Sir Tom Jones. You can get a sneak peek at her making her debut on the show now, thanks to a video posted on various British TV sites.

In the video, Jones, Olly and will are all singing "I Got the Music In Me," a 1974 hit by Kiki Dee, when Megan makes a big entrance from the back of the stage. After doing a solo with some dancers, she then joins the guys at the front of the stage.

Meghan is replacing Jennifer Hudson as a coach on the U.K. version of the show, and she's got plenty of experience: She was a guest advisor The Voice U.S. during season seven, she appeared on NBC's Songland, and she also was one of the judges on the Fox show The Four: Battle for Stardom.

The singer's new album, Treat Myself, comes out at the end of this month. Starting in May, Megan will be Maroon 5's opening act on their spring/summer tour.

"Who's in love with Olly?"

Our new Coach @meghan_trainor already knows what's up 💁‍♀️

Brand new #TheVoiceUK returns Saturday 4th January at 8.30pm! pic.twitter.com/nn7DNwtmBa — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) December 27, 2019

