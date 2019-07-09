Watch Mark Ronson save Camila Cabello from bounty hunters in new "Find U Again" video

RCA RecordsMark Ronson and Camila Cabello star in a Quentin Tarantino-eseque music video for their new collabo, "Find U Again."

The clip starts by introducing us to some bounty hunters who are all after Camila, but we don't know why. One is a cowboy-hat-wearing, muscle-car driving woman called "The Duke." Then there are "The Twins," who ride together on a motorcycle. Mark is the final bounty hunter, and he's the first to show up at a joint called Club Heartbreak.

"He has no idea he is about to fall in love," reads the subtitle.

As Mark watches Camila, wearing a blonde wig, perform on stage, The Duke and The Twins race to the club. They get noticed by a truck-driving woman called Nova Mercedes, who's described in the subtitles as a "curious opportunist." She drives after The Duke and The Twins, sensing there's money to be made.

All four women burst into the club, knives and guns drawn, but Camila's not on stage anymore. The lights flicker on and off, as she crouches in the dark next to Mark. The last shot of the video is Camila, taking off her blonde wig, riding in a car with Mark and smiling as they make their getaway.

"Find U Again" is from Mark's new album Late Night Feelings, which also features tracks with Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, King Princess, Lykke Li and YEBBA, among others.

