Watch Mariah Carey recreate the “Honey” video intro with Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi & her kids

As part of her celebration of the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly, Mariah Carey decided to recreate the video for one of the album’s hits with help from her kids…and Millie Bobby Brown.

On Instagram, Mariah and her twins Moroccan and Monroe teamed with the Stranger Things star and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi — son of Jon Bon Jovi — and acted out the intro of Mariah’s video for “Honey.” Mariah recreates her role as “Agent M,” who’s tied up in a chair and being threatened by her captors.

Millie and Jake lip-sync her captors’ threats: “You know, I been thinkin.’ I got two choices for ya: The easy way or the hard way.” Roc and Roe lip-sync to comedian Eddie Griffin‘s instructions to one of Mariah’s overweight captors: “Go eat a buffet. They’re having a chicken sale at Dirty Bird.”

Mariah captioned the video, “Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests!”

Mariah and Brown were first seen together in 2020 when Mariah posted a photo of the two hanging out and referencing Brown’s then-upcoming Netflix movie Enola Holmes. The sequel arrives this fall.

“Honey” was a number-one hit from Butterfly. This past Friday, Mariah released an extended edit of the track as part of the bonus material included on the album’s re-release.

