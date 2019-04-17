Watch Lorde cover "The Sound of Silence" at New Zealand benefit concert

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCLorde performed at a special benefit concert in her home country of New Zealand Wednesday to raise funds for the victims of last month's Christchurch mosque shootings.

During the show, the "Royals" singer sang a stripped down cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic "The Sound of Silence" alongside fellow New Zealand musician Marlon Williams. She also performed her Pure Heroine single "Team."

All proceeds from the concert were donated to the Our People, Our City fund set up to help those affected by the March 15 shootings at two mosques that left 50 dead and 50 more injured.

