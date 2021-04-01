Watch Lorde cover Bruce Springsteen alongside New Zealand musician Marlon Williams

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lorde is back with another Bruce Springsteen cover.

The “Royals” artist sang a duet of The Boss’ song “Tougher Than the Rest” with fellow New Zealand musician Marlon Williams during his concert in Auckland this week. Footage of the performance was posted on social media.

Lorde previously covered Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” back in 2017. That came after Bruce put his spin on “Royals” during a 2014 concert in New Zealand.

Springsteen actually recently released that live “Royals” cover as part of his The Live Series: Songs Under Cover Vol. 2 compilation album. You can listen to that now via digital outlets.

And if you’re looking for more Springsteen/Lorde connections, Bruce is featured on a new song called “Chinatown” by Bleachers, the band fronted by Lorde’s Melodrama producer, Jack Antonoff.

By Josh Johnson

