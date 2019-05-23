Watch/listen now: 5 Seconds of Summer releases new single, "Easier," and music video

Dusty Kessler5 Seconds of Summer is back with a new summer tune. The band has released their new single, “Easier,” along with a music video for the song.

“’Easier’ is the most confident we have been in the first song to be released off one of our records,” lead vocalist Luke Hemmings says in a statement.

He adds, “Visually and sonically it feels like we took what we uncovered about ourselves as a band on the last album and honed in on that sound and aura. I truly believe that ‘Easier’ is the beginning of the best era for 5SOS.”

Bassist Calum Hood agrees, saying, “This record is something we have subconsciously always needed to release. Accompanied by the euphoria and rawness of the video, ‘Easier’ is the best thing we’ve released yet.”

The video was shot at two historic California locations: Bronson Caves in Griffith Park and Angeles Abbey Memorial Park in Compton.

“Easier,” 5SOS’ first release since singing to Interscope Records, was co-produced by Charlie Puth.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



