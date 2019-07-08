Watch Lil Nas X make a panini with Gordon Ramsey as song tops chart for 14th week

On Sunday, Ramsay posted a video showing himself welcoming the "Old Town Road" rapper to his Lucky Cat restaurant in London, and instructing him how to make an Asian-inspired panini, which Ramsay dubs the "Don't Be a F***-ing Meanie Panini."

Ramsay walks X through putting together a panini with mustard, pastrami, slaw and spicy kimchi sauce. The rapper follows as best he can. At the end, Ramsay gives X a special hatchet-shaped knife to cut the sandwich in half. Unfortunately, the rapper doesn't get Ramsay to join him in a chorus of "Panini" -- or even "Old Town Road."

When Ramsay tweeted out the video, Lil Nas X replied, "you didn't yell at me enough."

In addition to Ramsay, in the past couple weeks, Nas has performed with Cardi B, hung out with Billie Eilish and gotten to meet Janet Jackson.

Meanwhile, "Old Town Road" has just topped the Billboard Hot 100 for an amazing 14th week. Only 10 songs in the history of the chart have ever spent at least that many weeks on top. If it lasts another two weeks, it'll join "Despacito" and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, as the longest-running Hot 100 hits of all time.

