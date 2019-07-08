Watch Lil Nas X make a panini with Gordon Ramsey as song tops chart for 14th week

Eric LaggWhen Lil Nas X was in London last week, he tweeted celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and asked him to teach him how to make paninis -- in honor of his latest single, "Panini." Ramsay responded, "Name the day" -- and now their conversation has become a reality.
On Sunday, Ramsay posted a video showing himself welcoming the "Old Town Road" rapper to his Lucky Cat restaurant in London, and instructing him how to make an Asian-inspired panini, which Ramsay dubs the "Don't Be a F***-ing Meanie Panini."
Ramsay walks X through putting together a panini with mustard, pastrami, slaw and spicy kimchi sauce. The rapper follows as best he can. At the end, Ramsay gives X a special hatchet-shaped knife to cut the sandwich in half. Unfortunately, the rapper doesn't get Ramsay to join him in a chorus of "Panini" -- or even "Old Town Road."
When Ramsay tweeted out the video, Lil Nas X replied, "you didn't yell at me enough."
Meanwhile, "Old Town Road" has just topped the BillboardHot 100 for an amazing 14th week. Only 10 songs in the history of the chart have ever spent at least that many weeks on top. If it lasts another two weeks, it'll join "Despacito" and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, as the longest-running Hot 100 hits of all time.