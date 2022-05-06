Watch Lady Gaga sing on a runway in new video for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song “Hold My Hand”

Interscope

Lady Gaga has released the video for “Hold My Hand,” from the upcoming movie sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Directed by Joe Kosinski, who also directed the movie, it intercuts black-and-white footage of Gaga singing in an aircraft hangar with a vintage prop-driven fighter plane with footage from the film. There’s also a good bit of footage from the original Top Gun film, which was released in 1986 — the year Gaga was born.

When Gaga sings the chorus, we see her in full color, playing a grand piano on a runway, and in the song’s climactic moment, she’s standing on the piano, enveloped in billowing fabric, as a fighter plane buzzes her.

The Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, which also features a new song by OneRepublic, arrives May 27, the same day the movie hits theaters. Like the original, it stars Tom Cruise as Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with Val Kilmer also reprising his character of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. New characters are played by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.