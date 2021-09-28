Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett emotionally declare their love for each other in new album trailer

Courtesy Interscope Records

Lady Gaga‘s new project with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, comes out on Friday, and now we’ve got an inside look at the recording of the album, which will be the 95-year-old legend’s final one.

In a new Love for Sale trailer, Gaga reveals that as soon as their first duets album, 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, came out, Bennett called her and told her he wanted to do another album with her of Cole Porter tunes.

“Anything I do with her, I’m comfortable about it,” shares Bennett. “Because she’s so talented, I know it’s gonna come out good.” “That’s very kind, Tony,” an emotional Gaga responds. “That’s very true,” he adds.

In the trailer, we see Gaga and Tony in the studio with a small combo, recording classics like “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love),” “Just One of those Things” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” Gaga is in full glam mode for each session, complete with elaborate hairpieces and retro outfits.

“I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it,” Gaga says. “This has been really special and it’s a time that I’ll never forget. And I can only hope and pray that when people hear this record, they know the value of that kind of inter-generational friendship.”

The trailer ends with Bennett and Gaga sitting together. Bennett says, “I love her.” “I love him, too,” adds Gaga. “I really do. So much.” The two then adorably kiss each other’s hands, with Gaga singing the song, “Do I Love You” — but we know the answer.

It’s unclear exactly when the sessions took place; Bennett’s family revealed earlier this year that the crooner was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

