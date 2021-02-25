Watch Kelly Clarkson sing one of Dr. Jill Biden's favorite songs in the East Room of the White House

White House/Chandler West

Kelly Clarkson‘s big sit-down interview with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden aired Thursday, and part of the show featured Kelly singing a special cover song just for Dr. Biden, in the East Room of the White House.

Joined by her musical director Jason Halbert on piano, Kelly sang a gentle, beautiful version of “Get Together,” the 1967 hit by The Youngbloods. The first lady said it was one of her favorite songs, and it certainly hits home President Joe Biden‘s theme of “unity.”

“Come on people now/Smile on your brother/Everybody get together/Try to love one another right now,” Kelly sang.

Also during the episode, Dr. Biden introduced Kelly to the White House dogs, Champ and Major, and Kelly did a lightning round when she asked Dr. Biden to say the first thing that comes into her mind when she said a certain word. When Kelly said, “Bridgerton” — the hit Netflix show — Dr. Biden said, “Costumes…romance!”

“We’re so different!” Kelly laughed. “My first word would have been different!”

“O.K., I know which episode you’re talking about!” laughed Dr. Biden.

“It might be episode five!” Kelly laughed.

For those who haven’t watched, Bridgerton episode five features a lot of, um, sexytime.

That time I asked @FLOTUS about what comes to her mind when she hears the word… #Bridgerton! #FLOTUSonKELLY pic.twitter.com/TFB6AAst9P — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 25, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.