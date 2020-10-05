Watch Katy Perry pump in new Jane Fonda "Exercise That Vote" video

Courtesy Accelerate Change

Katy Perry is among the celebrities who’ve contributed to a hilarious new video featuring Oscar-winning actress — and ’80s workout video queen — Jane Fonda leading a bunch of celebs through a video urging you to “Exercise that Vote.”

In the video, you can see Katy’s baby daddy, Orlando Bloom, pumping iron while Katy watches him hungrily while eating a chocolate bar. Then, we see Katy herself, sitting down and giving us a sideways view of her breast area, with a breast pump attached.

“Get pumped to vote!” she intones.

“Okay so @orlandobloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport… I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight,” Katy captioned the video.

“ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if @JaneFonda says I should,” Katy continues. “We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote.”

You can go to Exercisethatvote.org/KatyPerry to register to vote now. Today is the last day to register for many states.

Other celebrities you can see working out — or attempting to do so — in the video include Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Ken Jeong, Shaquille O’Neal, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson.

We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote 💪🏼Head to https://t.co/lFQJfRylgX and check your registration status, because many state registration deadlines are happening today!!! pic.twitter.com/ao5EFG89kH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 5, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.