Watch Justin Timberlake team with Grammy nominee Ant Clemons for new track, "Better Days"

Last night, Justin Timberlake was one of many stars performing at Rock the RunOff, a virtual benefit for Fair Fight, Stacy Abrams‘ voters’ rights organization. There, he debuted a new collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ant Clemons, called “Better Days.”

The gospel-inflected song, reminiscent of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” is about hope. “We started this record after a conversation about the state of the world after our first zoom call,” says Ant in a statement.

“I started on this idea, sent it over to Justin and we collaborated over the next few months and piece by piece, we constructed this small offering to the world,” he adds. “I pray the song empowers and uplifts everyone listening. My prayer is that this song is a reflection of hope, hope for a brighter future and hope for better days because better days lie ahead.”

“You gonna see there’s a light at the end of the tunnel/keep your eyes on the road ahead/and if you’re feeling lost in the night/it’s O.K. to cry/ just as long as you hold your head/’Cause we’re on our way to better/Better’s ahead,” sings Justin.

All proceeds from the Rock the RunOff concert will go to support voter resources and information leading up to the January 5 Georgia runoff election for the U.S. Senate.





