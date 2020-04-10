Watch Justin Timberlake reflect on his career & rank his albums…while eating mega-hot wings

Courtesy First We Feast

Courtesy First We FeastJustin Timberlake isn't one to back down from a challenge, whether it's a dance battle or a celebrity basketball game, but he's super-proud of his latest accomplishment: Downing super-hot wings while carrying on a coherent conversation.

Justin is the guest on the season finale of Hot Ones, a show on the First We Feast YouTube channel that involves celebrities being interviewed while eating chicken wings that get progressively spicier and spicier. He managed to get all the way through the episode without backing out, breaking down or having flames shoot out of his mouth -- and even refused various beverages to cool the fire.

The braggadocious star tweeted a link to the episode and wrote, "I’m not sure why I did this...but I didn’t touch that water or that milk once and I would like this to go down as one of the finest athletic performances of ALL TIME."

In addition to watching Justin sweat and curse while making his way through the wings, you get to hear him talk about his new movie Trolls World Tour, tell the stories behind hits like "Cry Me a River," share the tale of creating his classic SNL skit "D**k in a Box," discuss what he loves about his hometown of Memphis, TN and rank his albums in order of greatness.

For the record, he puts FutureSex/LoveSounds at number one and his debut solo album Justified at number two, followed by The 20/20 Experience Part 1, Man of the Woods and The 20/20 Experience Part 2.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

