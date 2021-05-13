Watch Jon Bon Jovi cover “Watermelon Sugar”

Jon: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Harry: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s a great compliment when one artist covers another artist’s song. So Harry Styles must be feeling pretty good about the fact that his song has been covered — not by just any artist — but by a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Footage of Jon Bon Jovi covering Harry’s number-one hit “Watermelon Sugar” during a May 7 benefit performance is now making the rounds on social media, reports Billboard.

According to the James Lane Post, Jon donated his performance at Clubhouse in East Hampton, NY, which then gifted $50,000 to Meals on Wheels and Project Most. The venue also invited 30 frontline workers to enjoy the concert.

Jon’s appearance was a 90-minute performance that included a Q&A session, classic Bon Jovi songs, unreleased tunes and covers.

On Tuesday, “Watermelon Sugar” was named British Single of the Year at the BRIT Awards. “I continue to be baffled by moments like this,” Harry said in his acceptance speech. As part of One Direction, he won the same award in 2012 for “What Makes You Beautiful.”

JBJ covering Watermelon Sugar! I vote this needs to be covered more! Of course, JBJ did an incredible job. pic.twitter.com/DF6PBumy13 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) May 12, 2021

