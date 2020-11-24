Watch Jason Derulo go on a spending spree in new video for "Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)"

Robots + Humans/Columbia Records

Jason Derulo scored his first number-one hit in years with “Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat)” after he collaborated with Jawsh 685, the creator of the viral TikTok beat. His new single was created under similar circumstances.

“Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)” is a collaboration between Jason and Nuka, a 19-year-old producer from the French territory of New Caledonia, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. According to his TikTok, Nuka created the beat in 2018 but someone else put it on TikTok and then it went viral.

Jason managed to track down Nuka and together, they created “Love Not War (The Tampa Beat).” The video for the song just dropped, and it features Jason paying for his girl to go on a shopping spree in a mall — he gifts her with a car, jewelry, bags and more.

“Love Not War” follows Jason’s previous singles “Savage Love” and “Take You Dancing.”

