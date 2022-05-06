Watch Jack Harlow’s video for “First Class,” starring Anitta

Jack Harlow‘s dropped his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, and along with it, the video for his latest hit, “First Class.”
The clip for the Fergie-sampling track stars “Girl from Rio” singer Anitta as a mysterious woman who spies on Jack with a telescope as he exits a building, and then gets on a motorcycle and rides into the night down a road painted with letters spelling out “Glamorous” — the name of the Fergie song in question.
In the clip, which switches from black-and-white to color, we see Jack in the studio, in the club, on a runway with a helicopter, and on what looks like the same nighttime road Anitta is driving on. It ends with him opening the trunk of a car, only to see a beam of light pour out and shoot up to the sky, which could be a nod to the 1984 cult classic Repo Man.
As previously reported, Come Home the Kids Miss You features Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Drake and Lil Wayne. There’s also a song called “Dua Lipa,” in which Jack raps, “I catch a groove like Dua Lipa/I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the album, Jack explains its theme is all about bringing a piece of his glamorous life back to his home in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I take these experiences where I’m flying through the Hollywood Hills or I’m on a private jet to Miami…I experience stuff no one from my city is getting to experience,” he explains. “And I take that home and go, ‘Let me tell you about it.’”
The full interview drops Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on Jack’s YouTube channel.
(Video features uncensored profanity.)
