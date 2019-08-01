Watch Harry Styles star in crazy ad for Gucci's gender-neutral new fragrance

iStock/narvikk

Over the past few years, Harry Styles has been part of many Gucci ad campaigns, but his latest one is perhaps the most interesting.

Harry appears in a new commercial for Gucci's new gender-neutral fragrance, Mémoire d’une Odeur -- whose name translates to "memory of a scent."

The clip, set to the song "In Every Dream Home a Heartache" by the pioneering British art-rock band Roxy Music, features Harry and a variety of interesting-looking people cavorting among the ruins in the Roman countryside and dancing around a fire. Some of the people wear masks and bizarre clothing, and there's a lot of making out, though Harry doesn't participate.

“It transcends gender,” Harry tells Dazed magazine of the new fragrance. "I really like wearing it because it’s [Gucci’s] first universal fragrance...It’s really fresh to me. Floral, clean, not heavy."

In fact, he claims he wears it "all the time," adding, "I even sleep in it."

As for the name of the new fragrance, Harry explains, "I like a fragrance that has some emotion behind it. The triggering of memories from smell is really strong for everyone. My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those [memories].”

According to Dazed, Mémoire d’une Odeur smells like chamomile, jasmine, musk and sandalwood.

