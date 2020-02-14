Watch Harry Styles perform a classic pro-environment anthem by Joni Mitchell

hélène marie pambrun

hélène marie pambrunMany critics have said Harry Styles' solo work is reminiscent of the kind of music that was coming out of California in the 1970s. Well, they're not wrong. Given the opportunity to perform a cover version of a song on British radio, he chose a tune that did indeed come out of California in the 1970s.

Appearing on the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 in the U.K. on Friday, Harry showed that his Valentine is Mother Earth. He sang a version of "Big Yellow Taxi," Joni Mitchell's classic 1970 song about how over-development is ruining our environment.

If you don't know the song by its title, you may know it by its famous chorus: "They paved paradise/and put up a parking lot." Counting Crows and Vanessa Carlton recorded a hit version of the same song in 2002.

Harry's tour in support of his new album, Fine Line, starts in April in the U.K. No word on whether "Big Yellow Taxi" will be part of his set list.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.