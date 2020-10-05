Watch Halsey talk politics with Bernie Sanders in new video series

Aiden Cullen

In the run-up to the presidential election, Halsey is jumping into the fray.

The singer’s releasing a video series featuring an in-depth conversation with Senator Bernie Sanders, the first episode of which is now available. The topic of the first installment is “Greed & the Wealth Tax,” but the pair also share their thoughts on the first presidential debate.

The second episode of Bernie and Halsey Discuss America will be released tomorrow. All episodes will be available on Halsey’s YouTube, Twitter and Instagram/IGTV.

Topics that Halsey and the former presidential candidate cover include climate change, protections for the LGBTQ+ community, racial injustice, the Supreme Court, reproductive health and more. The goal of the convo is to make sure people are informed about the issues, and to encourage them to vote for Joe Biden.

The rest of the episodes will be released throughout October. They were recorded on September 20.

By Andrea Dresdale

