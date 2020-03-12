Watch Halsey sing with country pal Kelsea Ballerini on 'CMT Crossroads' preview clip

In the clip, Halsey and Kelsea perform “homecoming queen?,” which is Kelsea’s current single.

“If there is any song that I wish that I wrote, it is ‘homecoming queen?’ by Kelsea Ballerini,” Halsey tells the crowd at the start of the clip.

The song is a meditation on how everyone is obsessed with making their lives look perfect on social media. It features the lyrics, "What if I told you the world wouldn't end/If you started showing what's under your skin?/What if you let 'em all in on the lie?/Even the homecoming queen cries."



The pair goes on to deliver an emotional, intimate performance, backed only by their acoustic guitars.

Halsey and Kelsea previously released their Crossroads performance of Halsey’s hit, “Graveyard.” Their episode was taped outdoors at downtown Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre.

Halsey also appears on Kelsey's upcoming album, which is called, simply, kelsea. The two team up for a duet called "the other girl." Kelsea's album is due March 20; the full Crossroads episode premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.





