Watch Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik play on a New Jersey porch for a good cause

Whitney NewellIt's pretty well-known that the Goo Goo Dolls are from Buffalo, NY, but lead singer John Rzeznik now lives in Westfield, N.J. -- and he's using his musical talents to help support the local businesses in the town that are in financial straits due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Johnny performed a 15-minute Facebook Live “porch performance” to raise money for Westfield's We Love Local, a campaign that will support independent business such as restaurants, bars, salons and gyms.

Introduced by Westfield Mayor Shelly Brindle, John sat on the steps leading up to a house -- which may or may not have been his own -- and performed with just an acoustic guitar. A dog named Roscoe wandered around adorably as John sang.

John played "Fearless" from the latest Goo Goo Dolls album Miracle Pill, "So Alive," from their 2016 album "Boxes," the 2005 hit "Better Days," and the band's well-known cover of "Give a Little Bit."

"Order some takeout from the local places, stay home, watch a movie, have a good time!" urged John.

He also asked for donations to Westfieldunitedfund.org, which is managing the We Love Local fundraiser.

