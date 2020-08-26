Watch for *NSYNC, Backstreet, Taylor, Britney & more on MTV's "Road to the VMAs" marathon

To get you hyped for the 2020 MTV VMAs airing this Sunday night, on Friday, the channel is running a marathon of some of the VMAs of years past, featuring a non-stop parade of stars from the last 20 years.

Things get going on Friday at 10 a.m. ET/PT with an airing of last year’s VMAs, which took place in Newark, NJ, and featured Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo and more. Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” won Video of the Year.

At 1 p.m ET/PT, flash back to 1999, when Chris Rock hosted the show from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Among the stars appearing: Jay-Z, Kid Rock, *NSYNC, Eminem, The Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Britney Spears and Lauryn Hill. Ms. Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” won Video of the Year.

At 4 p.m. ET/PT, you can enjoy the 2000 VMAs from New York’s Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Shawn & Marlon Wayans, and featuring Britney, *NSYNC and Eminem again. You’ll also see Janet Jackson, Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, DMX and more. In case you forgot, this was the VMAs where Britney caused jaws to drop by stripping down to a flesh-colored bodysuit. Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady” won Video of the Year.

And finally, at 7 p.m. ET/PT, the 2019 VMAs will air once again.

The 2020 MTV VMAs air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT with host Keke Palmer and performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, BTS, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

