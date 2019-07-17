Watch Duran Duran perform at concert celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Credit: Paul Hennessy

Duran Duran took part in a special concert event on Tuesday, July 16, at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island, Florida, as they marked the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 moon mission.

The British band performed at the facility's Rocket Garden, and kicked the show off with a rendition of their 2015 song "The Universe Alone" with accompaniment from a 40-person choir and 16-piece orchestra. The show was enhanced by a choreographed presentation featuring hundreds of lighted drones.

Other tunes Duran Duran played at the concert included a medley of their song "Planet Earth" and David Bowie's "Space Oddity," plus hits like "Rio," "Hungry Like the Wolf," "New Moon on Monday," "Save a Prayer," "Wild Boys," "Ordinary World" and "Girls on Film."

Profits from ticket sales for the event were donated to the Aldrin Family Foundation's education programs, which hope to inspire students to strive to bring humans to Mars. That was one of Apollo 11 astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin's dreams for the future.

Meanwhile, in advance of the concert, videos of Duran Duran's members sharing their recollections of the Apollo 11 mission and discussing the show were posted on the band's official YouTube channel.

In one clip, keyboardist Nick Rhodes says, "I was very young when the Apollo 11 took place, but I still remember it extremely well. I have vivid memories of the TV broadcast…It was one of those moments that brought the world together in a very positive way."

He added, "There are few things I can think of in the last half a century where people have all been focused around the world on one event."

