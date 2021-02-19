Watch Dua Lipa perform stripped-down "Levitating" and "Love Again" at TIME100 Talks event

Micaiah Carter for TIME

Dua Lipa was one of a handful of music artists who were included on the 2021 TIME100 Next list, which spotlights the 100 people who are “shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.” As part of the honor, Dua was invited to perform on a TIME100 Talks livestream along with other honorees on Friday afternoon.

If you didn’t catch the livestream when it happened earlier on Friday, you can watch the entire thing now at Time.com. Dua performs her current hit “Levitating” at 39 seconds into the hour-long video in a stripped-down studio setting with a couple of backup singer and musicians. Then, at 49:10, she returns to perform an even-more stripped down, mostly acoustic version of “Love Again,” another song from her hit album Future Nostalgia.

Dua also talked about how, due to the pandemic, artists such as herself pivoted in the past year and kept fans entertained with virtual concerts and live online performances.

“It’s obviously not the same as saving lives in hospitals or vaccinating people,” she notes. “But in a modest way, I hope my music has contributed some inspiration, kept you dancing a bit, and most importantly I hope it has helped you feel connected and loved in these dark times.”

“The pandemic has taken so much from us,” she adds. “We can’t let it take the joy out of life.”

