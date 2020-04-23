Watch Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, 5SOS and more in the video for BBC Radio 1's all-star cover of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These"

Hugo Comte

The video for BBC Radio 1's all-star cover of the Foo Fighters classic "Times Like These" is streaming now on YouTube.

The clip features a shot of every artist who joined in remotely to sing and play on the 2003 single, including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Bastille, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Rita Ora and Hailee Steinfeld.

Proceeds from the track will be donated to BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, in support of vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

