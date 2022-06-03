Watch Doja Cat heat up in new video for her ‘ELVIS’ soundtrack contribution,”Vegas”

House of Iona/RCA Records

Doja Cat has released the cinematic visual for “Vegas,” her contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film ELVIS, starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

In addition to Doja, the video features Shonka Durkureh, who plays real-life R&B and rock ‘n roll pioneer Big Mama Thornton in the film. Thornton was the first to record the song “Hound Dog,” which later became a huge hit for Elvis. “Vegas” features an interpolation of Thornton’s take on “Hound Dog.”

Doja first debuted the song at Coachella, and Durkureh joined her for those performances as well.

The video takes Doja down to the steamy South, where she sings in a nightclub, visits a church and joins a crowd of writhing dancers at a house party.

In addition to “Vegas,” the soundtrack for ELVIS will also feature songs from Måneskin, Diplo, Jack White, Jazmine Sullivan, CeeLo Green, Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala and more. The movie and the soundtrack both arrive on June 24.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

