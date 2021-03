I have so much love for Demi Lovato. When she opens her mouth to sing…it’s so powerful…it’s like you can SEE the music fly out of her. When I met her in person, I could see sadness in her eyes. I was devastated when the news of her overdose hit. Now, she gives us the details of this and so much more in her life that is very, very dark. 😔 Episode 1 is below and 2 is HERE.