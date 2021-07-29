Watch Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton have a cannoli disaster on ‘Cooking with Paris’

Kit Karzen/ Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2021

Demi Lovato is joining Paris Hilton for the socialite’s new Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris.

In a hilarious sneak peek of the episode, the two attempt making unicorn cannolis and end up failing miserably. After they decorate the pink-and-purple cannoli shells with sprinkles and edible glitter, they try to fill them, only to realize that the cream has melted.

“I was supposed to keep this in the refrigerator. We’ve had it out the whole time,” Paris says as Demi laughs. “So it’s all melted. Great.”

Paris then tries to wipe off some of the mess with a towel, but Demi tells her, “That’s a glove!”

The two then just decide to cover the cannolis with even more sprinkles and glitter and call it a day.

Cooking with Paris debuts Wednesday, August 4, on Netflix.

