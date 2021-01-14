Watch "Control" singer Zoe Wees' new video "Girls Like Us"

Philipp Gladsome

“Control” singer Zoe Wees is out with a new song and video, “Girls Like Us.” Like “Control,” the song is meant to offer comfort to people who are struggling, but in this case, the struggle is with self-confidence.

“It’s not always good to think about how you look to the rest of the world. It’s much more important to think about how you feel inside,” the Germany-based singer explains. “It is not easy to call yourself beautiful but being confident helps you to accept and love yourself.”

“Mirror, Mirror on the wall/I don’t see beautiful/Staring back at me,” she sings. In the clip, disembodied hands wipe tears from her face; in other scenes, she appears wrapped in chains and standing in the rain.

“We’re walking through a world with blinded eyes,” Zoe adds. “At the end of the day, we all go to bed without make-up with the ugliest clothes and wake up with the messiest hair on earth.”

This past week, Zoe made her U.S. T.V. debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, singing “Control.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.