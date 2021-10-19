Watch Coldplay and Selena Gomez debut their duet “Let Somebody Go” on ‘The Late Late Show’

Terence Patrick/CBS

This week, Coldplay is doing a residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and they kicked it off Monday night with the first-ever performance of “Let Somebody Go,” their duet with Selena Gomez from their new album, Music of the Spheres.

Chris Martin and company began playing the tune on a darkened stage, before Selena stepped into the light to join them for the ballad, which is about either the end of a relationship or, perhaps, a life. “It hurts like so/to let somebody go,” they sang.

In addition to Selena, Coldplay also teamed up with BTS, Jacob Collier and the duo We Are King for Music of the Spheres. In 2022, they’ll kick off a stadium tour, which they promise will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

