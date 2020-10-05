WATCH: Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer

Now THIS is a binge worthy show that lots are talking about.

Netflix has dropped a new teaser trailer for its highly anticipated third season of Cobra Kai and not only does it announce a premiere date of January 8th, 2021, but it also confirms a fourth season is “officially training to join the fight.”

In this tease, it looks like Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are speaking again. Meanwhile, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) appears to be in juvie following his attack on Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who wakes up at the end in the hospital.