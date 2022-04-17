Watch Coachella live from the comfort of your phone

Just because you don’t have tickets to the Coachella Music fest, it doesn’t mean that you have to miss the show.

This year Coachella partnered with YouTube to stream the whole show live. It goes on for two weekends, April 15th through April 17th and April 22nd through April 24th.

Today’s line up looks a bit like a lot of our favorite artist!

The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maneskin, Swedish House Mafia, and FINNEAS (Billie Eilish’s brother) are all scheduled to take the stage today.

Tune in to watch the show live from the comfort of your phone and or computer!