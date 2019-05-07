Watch Celine Dion squeeze Katy Perry's buns — literally — at the Met Gala afterparty

Daniel Zuchnik/GC ImagesKaty Perry took the over-the-top theme of Monday night's Met Gala to heart, appearing in not one but two outrageous costumes. First, she dressed as a lit-up chandelier, and then at the afterparty, she dressed as a giant hamburger...and it was that last outfit that really caught Celine Dion's eye.

TMZ captured the moment when Celine -- who was answering a reporter's question -- turned around and spotted Katy in her hamburger costume. She stared at her open-mouthed, as Katy addressed her as "Celine Dijon."

The Canadian diva gave Katy a peck on the lips, and then grabbed Katy and squeezed her buns -- the buns on her costume, that is. She then embraced her and looked deep into her eyes.

"I want this burger!" Celine cried. Then, for some reason, she quoted a lyric from the 2008 song "That's Not My Name" by the Ting Tings, telling Katy, "You called me Stacey/It's not my name!" Katy just looked confused.

Celine's reaction to Katy's costume was completely different from the reaction the get-up got from Jennifer Lopez. In a video posted to social media, Katy is shown putting on the hamburger costume in the bathroom, when a glamorous-looking Jennifer walks in.

"Hi J-Lo," says the person taking the video. A nonplussed J-Lo responds, "Hi, babe," and keeps on walking.

There are a lot more photos and video of Katy's two looks -- designed by Jeremy Scott -- on her Instagram Story.

