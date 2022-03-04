Watch Camila Cabello dance in her underwear and Ed Sheeran down shots in new “Bam Bam” video

Epic Records

Camila Cabello laughs off heartbreak in the video for her new Ed Sheeran collab, “Bam Bam.”

Though the video begins with Camila crying and getting drunk outside a convenience store while yelling “F***!,” she soon cheers up and hit the dance floor with a bunch of female friends. Meanwhile, Ed, sporting a black eye, tosses down a shot at the bar and then grabs his guitar and joins in the fun.

Back on the street with her pals, Camila face-plants but keeps on smiling and singing as they wheel her and her bandaged face around in a shopping cart. She and her friends then run into a laundromat where they strip down and dance in their underwear. Camila ends the video by walking into a yoga class, sitting down on the mat, closing her eyes and taking a deep breath.

Speaking to Apple Music 1‘s Zane Lowe about the song, Camila explains, “I think what we were trying to get across in the verse is just that things change and things take really unexpected turns and just showing that through the actual details of it.”

She adds, “So this song is mostly just about like, ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and…whatever it is that’s going on in your life, whether it is a breakup, or a divorce, or…a friend breakup, or you’ve just gone through something that just is really s***ty, hopefully, this can make you be like, “It is that way now. But things are always taking crazy turns.”‘”

While acknowledging that the song is about her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Camila told Zane, “I f**king love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”

