Watch BTS & Coldplay’s Chris Martin come together to “build a new universe”

James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung

Friday saw the release of “My Universe,” a collaboration between Coldplay and BTS, and now you can watch a mini-documentary showing how Coldplay’s Chris Martin traveled to South Korea to create the song with the K-Pop superstars.

The Inside My Universe doc dropped on Sunday and, in it, Chris explains that he was asked to collaborate with BTS 18 months ago, but he wasn’t sure how would be possible.

Then, he explains, “My friend said the phrase ‘my universe’ one day, and I wrote it down. I thought, ‘That’s a cool title.'” He then decided to turn the song into a demo to send it to BTS, who were thrilled that he was willing to work with them.

The various members of BTS talk about how Chris is the “king of the stadium tours,” not to mention one of their role models and influences. “Just as I’ve heard, he’s humble down to earth and pure in heart,” says BTS member RM of Chris.

“The song is about how the power of love transcends all things: borders and rules and genders and race and every sexuality,” Chris explains. “If you look at people right now who are divided by a border, and can’t be together…that’s what the song is about, about how nothing can really stop people loving each other.”

“This song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY,” says RM, referring to their fans. “I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we reunite with ARMY.”

“[Chris] said that when he wrote the song, he was thinking of Coldplay and BTS as representatives of Earth, coming together to build a new universe,” says Jin.

And, as Chris explains, BTS’ global popularity “just feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family.”

