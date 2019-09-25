Watch Billie Eilish tour 'SNL' in promo for upcoming episode

Credit: Kenneth Cappello

Credit: Kenneth Cappello Billie Eilish is back in school in a new promo for her upcoming debut performance on Saturday Night Live.

The clip finds Eilish entering the SNL studio like a student transferring to a new school; she then runs into a skateboard-holding Woody Harrelson, who's hosting the episode.

"I hosted [in] '89, '92, '14, so I know my way around this place," Harrelson brags.

"That's cool," the 17-year-old Eilish responds. "I was not alive for most of that."

As Harrelson gives Eilish the SNL tour, they run into a few SNL cast-members playing stereotypical high school roles -- for example, "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che play ineffectual jock bullies.

Eilish's SNL episode, which will serve as the show's 45th season premiere, airs this Saturday, September 28 on NBC.

