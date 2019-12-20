Watch Billie Eilish sing "bad guy" & cover The Beatles on "Carpool Karaoke"

Terence Patrick/@terencepatrick/CBS

Terence Patrick/@terencepatrick/CBSBillie Eilish was the guest on The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" Thursday night.

The teenage phenom joined host James Corden to sing a number of her biggest hits, including "bad guy" and "all the good girls go to hell." They also rapped together on the Ludacris verse from Justin Bieber's hit "Baby."

At one point, Corden brought out a ukulele for Eilish to play, and she shared a brief cover of "I Will" by The Beatles. Eilish also sang what she says was the first song she ever wrote, which she and a friend made up when she was seven years old.

Later in the segment, the pair stopped at Eilish's house, where Corden met Billie's pet spider. Spoiler alert: he's not a fan.

You can watch the entire segment streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.