Watch Billie Eilish perform tonight on Verizon's 'Pay It Forward' live stream

ABC/Craig SjodinBillie Eilish is performing tonight as part of Pay It Forward Live, an online entertainment series sponsored by Verizon in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The "bad guy" singer and her brother/collaborator Finneas will take the virtual stage from their home at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on Verizon's Twitter, via Yahoo, or on FIOS Channel 501, among several other platforms.

"Small businesses are a crucial part of our community, and it is so important that we support them during this crisis," says Eilish. "I am honored to be able to call attention to these local businesses, who have made an impact on my life, and are trying to make the world a better place."

As part of the program, Verizon is donating $2.5 million to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation in support of small businesses worldwide.

As you watch the online streams, you can tag small businesses in your local neighborhood that need help and use the #PayItForwardLive hashtag. That will will unlock an additional donation from Verizon of up to $2.5 million.

